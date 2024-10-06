Alexa Bliss Stars as Maki Ueda in Netflix's Queen of Villains

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Alexa Bliss voiced Maki Ueda in the English dub of Netflix's series Queen of Villains, centered on the legendary Japanese wrestler Dump Matsumoto. A video showcasing Bliss in action during her recording session is now available online, posted by Netflix Japan.

Last month, Bliss confirmed her role in the series, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Queen of Villains explores the untold story of Dump Matsumoto (voiced by Yuriyan Retriever), a professional wrestler who ignited the women's wrestling boom in Japan during the 1980s with her cult-like popularity. The series also features Nagayo Chigusa (Karata Erika) and Lioness Asuka (Goriki Ayame), members of the Crush Gals, a pro-wrestling tag team that became a cultural phenomenon by dominating television and captivating audiences.