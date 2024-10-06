Cody Rhodes Hints at Future WrestleMania in Atlanta

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cody Rhodes concluded WWE Bad Blood 2024 with a victory and an intriguing hint about Atlanta's wrestling future. After teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, Rhodes addressed the State Farm Arena crowd, igniting excitement for a potential larger WWE event in the city.

In his post-show promo, he celebrated the event's success, saying, “You heard the statistics about how many people, you heard that we set a business record for WWE. We did that here. We did that in Atlanta. I don’t know anything. I’m not a manager or anything like that, but I would wager that after a night like tonight, somehow something even bigger than Bad Blood comes to Atlanta.” While details remained vague, his comments fueled speculation about a future WrestleMania or another major event.

Atlanta has a rich wrestling history, including WrestleMania 27 at the Georgia Dome, where The Rock hosted and Rhodes faced Rey Mysterio. Fans are now eager to see what monumental WWE event might return to Atlanta.