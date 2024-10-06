WWE Secures New Trademarks for Roman Reigns' OTC Nickname

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has submitted new trademark applications.

On October 5, WWE filed trademarks associated with Roman Reigns' OTC nickname.

The trademarks for "OTC" have been filed for use in merchandising and entertainment services.

OTC represents "Original Tribal Chief," a message that Roman Reigns displayed on a t-shirt during SummerSlam 2024 to signal to Solo Sikoa that he was reclaiming his role as the leader. Sikoa had assumed the position of Tribal Chief during Reigns' absence.

Full descriptions:

Mark For: OTC trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Mark For: OTC trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.