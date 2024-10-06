WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
DDP Reflects on Signing WWE Legends Deal After Bad Blood 2024 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently reflected on his experience attending WWE Bad Blood, which he described as one of the first pay-per-views he truly enjoyed from start to finish.

DDP expressed his gratitude to Triple H, sharing that he had one of his favorite times at a WWE event and felt completely welcomed. He revealed that he signed his Legends Deal shortly after returning home from the event and promptly sent it in.

Recalling his night, Page noted that the legends were regarded as “true legends” who paved the way for future stars, and they were treated with the utmost respect and kindness. He again thanked WWE for fostering such a positive atmosphere and acknowledged the WWE Superstars for their time and generosity.

DDP had a legendary run in WCW, where he captured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship three times and the tag team titles four times, among other accolades. He joined WWE in 2001, securing both the European Championship and the Tag Team Championship, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

