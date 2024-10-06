Jimmy Uso Shares Thoughts on His WWE TV Return at Bad Blood

Jimmy Uso has made his return to WWE television, offering his thoughts following the events of Bad Blood. As reported, Uso reappeared during last night’s show, aiding Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in their victory over Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. He took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo of himself embracing Reigns, captioning it:
“Home again. God is Great. #badblood.”
In addition, Jimmy played a pivotal role in persuading Reigns to intervene after the match to assist Rhodes, who was under assault from the Bloodline.
⚡ WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi Makes History
WWE has announced that Oba Femi has officially broken the record for the longest reign as NXT North American Champion. Femi reached an impre [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2024 03:33PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com