Jimmy Uso Shares Thoughts on His WWE TV Return at Bad Blood

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

Jimmy Uso has made his return to WWE television, offering his thoughts following the events of Bad Blood. As reported, Uso reappeared during last night’s show, aiding Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in their victory over Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. He took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo of himself embracing Reigns, captioning it:

“Home again. God is Great. #badblood.”

In addition, Jimmy played a pivotal role in persuading Reigns to intervene after the match to assist Rhodes, who was under assault from the Bloodline.

