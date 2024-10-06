WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi Makes History

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

WWE has announced that Oba Femi has officially broken the record for the longest reign as NXT North American Champion. Femi reached an impressive 270 days, surpassing the previous record of 269 days held by Wes Lee.

Oba Femi is now the longest reigning #WWENXT North American Champion ever!

Femi secured the title by defeating Dragon Lee on the January 9 episode of WWE NXT. Since then, he has successfully defended the championship against several opponents, including Lexis King, Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, Dijak, Wes Lee, Ivar, Joe Coffey, Otis, and Tony D’Angelo. Femi's next title defense will be against D’Angelo on the October 8 episode of NXT.

