WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi Makes History

WWE has announced that Oba Femi has officially broken the record for the longest reign as NXT North American Champion. Femi reached an impressive 270 days, surpassing the previous record of 269 days held by Wes Lee.

Femi secured the title by defeating Dragon Lee on the January 9 episode of WWE NXT. Since then, he has successfully defended the championship against several opponents, including Lexis King, Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, Dijak, Wes Lee, Ivar, Joe Coffey, Otis, and Tony D’Angelo. Femi's next title defense will be against D’Angelo on the October 8 episode of NXT.