Major League Wrestling Signs Indie Star Matthew Justice to Multi-Year Deal

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has officially secured a top indie talent, as Matthew Justice has signed a multi-year contract with the promotion. According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, Justice has been with MLW since early 2023 but was previously not under contract.

Sources indicate that Court Bauer approached Justice about a contract several weeks ago, and negotiations concluded swiftly. Justice is expected to receive a significant push within MLW, notably following his involvement in one of the most-watched matches in the company's history—the dumpster match aired on Reelz.

Justice's wrestling career began with a WWE contract in 2011, where he competed in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) before being released and gaining prominence on the independent circuit. Recently, he returned to Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), where he previously enjoyed a successful run, including winning the tag team championship alongside Mance Warner.

Justice has a notable history with WWE, having appeared in various capacities since 2010, including a tag team match on WWE Superstars against Brian Myers and Lance Archer, an exhibition Royal Rumble in 2011, and a WWE Raw Dark match in 2010. He also participated in a dark match for Ring of Honor in 2012. This contract marks Justice's first since his departure from WWE.