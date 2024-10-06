WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Teases Epic Hip-Hop Battle Royal at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

No, not a rap battle.

A battle royal!

At the WWE Bad Blood 2024 post-show press conference in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, October 5, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed the numerous hip-hop stars present at State Farm Arena for the event.

Levesque highlighted the hip-hop community's enthusiasm, noting that “they are all wanting to do” a major battle royal against one another inside a WWE ring.

“I want to thank all the artists who came here,” Levesque expressed. “There were a lot of athletes and legends here, but the hip hop community and music community had a lot of support, and fans really getting engaged in what we do.”

He added, “It’s wonderful to see that engagement and see how passionate they are through their life of growing up with WWE and how still being part of it here, and hearing them talk about how excited they are with the product and where things are going and their favorite superstars. What’s really cool about it is there are so many of them right now, I feel like we could have the coolest hip hop battle royal in history. They are all wanting to do it, I think. They’re all interested in coming to the Performance Center and all of it. It’s an amazing time in our business.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
