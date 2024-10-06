WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Discusses Representation in WWE During Bad Blood 2024 Press Conference

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

Triple H addressed representation during the Bad Blood press conference on Saturday.

At the start of his segment, TJ Legacy from Soapbox Run the Ropes pointed out that Black male wrestlers had not appeared on the last three WWE premium live events, and no Black female wrestlers participated in Saturday’s event. He asked Triple H how he ensures representation and provides opportunities for deserving talent.

“I see everybody gets the opportunity. I don’t see the difference in anybody,” Triple H stated. “I don’t see the color, I don’t see the nationality or any of that. I just see talent. I don’t see the difference between men and women, I see talent. We tell stories with those talents, how they can handle those stories and how they can represent those stories, and how we can bring those stories forward. I don’t keep track of any of that. I do what’s relevant and what is best in the storytelling and what’s being delivered the best and that’s what goes. No different than the men and women who main event whatever, whatever the biggest stories are, that’s where we go.”


