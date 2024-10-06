Drew McIntyre Emerges Banged Up from Hell In A Cell Encounter at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Drew McIntyre was understandably sore following his brutal Hell In A Cell match at the Bad Blood PPV in Atlanta, Georgia, this evening.

A particularly intense moment in the match saw Punk striking McIntyre with the metal toolbox that the Scottish Psychopath himself had introduced. This shot left Drew with a legitimate cut, and according to PWInsider, the former World Champion required up to 16 staples to close the wound after the event.

The report indicated that McIntyre was “banged up” after the premium live event, but it did not confirm whether he sustained any other injuries beyond the visible one tonight.