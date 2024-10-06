WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Emerges Banged Up from Hell In A Cell Encounter at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

Drew McIntyre was understandably sore following his brutal Hell In A Cell match at the Bad Blood PPV in Atlanta, Georgia, this evening.

A particularly intense moment in the match saw Punk striking McIntyre with the metal toolbox that the Scottish Psychopath himself had introduced. This shot left Drew with a legitimate cut, and according to PWInsider, the former World Champion required up to 16 staples to close the wound after the event.

The report indicated that McIntyre was “banged up” after the premium live event, but it did not confirm whether he sustained any other injuries beyond the visible one tonight.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #bad blood #drew mcintyre

