WWE Bad Blood 2024: Triple H Talks Goldberg's Potential Comeback

The WWE Universe should not underestimate the possibility of Bill Goldberg returning to the ring, particularly following his encounter with GUNTHER at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

During the event, GUNTHER expressed his feelings about Goldberg, stating that the WCW icon is not his favorite wrestler and labeling him a “one-trick pony.”

In the post-WWE Bad Blood 2024 media scrum, WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque was queried about the potential for one more match for Goldberg. He remarked,

“Atlanta loves Bill Goldberg and that’s why he was here tonight with his wife and his son. Always going to get a huge reaction enjoying the show. Things get said. I can tell you when Bill came back, he was not too happy with GUNTHER. We’ll see. The further you go, time catches up with all of us, right?

“The further you go, those talks get further and further away from reality. I saw Bill earlier in the day and it was great. I saw Bill later in the day and there was a different look on his face with a spark in his eye. I would say never say never.”

Goldberg has claimed for years that WWE assured him a final match before his contract with the company expired in 2022.