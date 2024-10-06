WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WNS on Discord

 

Reason Behind the Awkward Finish of Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

Reason Behind the Awkward Finish of Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at WWE Bad Blood 2024

The Women’s Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood ended awkwardly due to a last-minute change in plans.

According to Fightful Select, the original finish involved Liv winning with the help of Raquel Rodriguez, who returned during the match. However, the referee prematurely called for the bell, stating, “It was implied that the original finish to Rhea vs. Liv was Liv winning with Raquel’s help. However, the referee couldn’t justify not doing a DQ finish as he saw everything unfold.”

The match featured Dominik Mysterio suspended in a shark cage at ringside. As the match progressed, he managed to unlock the cage but was too afraid to escape. Rhea capitalized on the distraction, taking the fight to Liv outside the ring. When Dominik attempted to get out, he found himself dangling due to the chain securing his leg.

In the chaos, Rhea grabbed a kendo stick to retaliate against Dominik, prompting Raquel’s unexpected return. After a brief hesitation, she threw Ripley back into the ring. The match concluded with Raquel placing Liv on top of Rhea for the pin before lifting her back up, leaving fans confused.

Rodriguez, who was sidelined earlier this year due to Mast cell activation syndrome, made her return at a critical moment.

Kevin Owens Turns Heel with Shocking Attack on Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes emerged victorious over The Bloodline in the main event of the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE. Following the conclusio [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 06, 2024 05:16AM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #bad blood #liv morgan #rhea ripley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89669/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π