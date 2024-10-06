Reason Behind the Awkward Finish of Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Women’s Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood ended awkwardly due to a last-minute change in plans.

According to Fightful Select, the original finish involved Liv winning with the help of Raquel Rodriguez, who returned during the match. However, the referee prematurely called for the bell, stating, “It was implied that the original finish to Rhea vs. Liv was Liv winning with Raquel’s help. However, the referee couldn’t justify not doing a DQ finish as he saw everything unfold.”

The match featured Dominik Mysterio suspended in a shark cage at ringside. As the match progressed, he managed to unlock the cage but was too afraid to escape. Rhea capitalized on the distraction, taking the fight to Liv outside the ring. When Dominik attempted to get out, he found himself dangling due to the chain securing his leg.

In the chaos, Rhea grabbed a kendo stick to retaliate against Dominik, prompting Raquel’s unexpected return. After a brief hesitation, she threw Ripley back into the ring. The match concluded with Raquel placing Liv on top of Rhea for the pin before lifting her back up, leaving fans confused.

Rodriguez, who was sidelined earlier this year due to Mast cell activation syndrome, made her return at a critical moment.