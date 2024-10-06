WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Owens Turns Heel with Shocking Attack on Cody Rhodes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 06, 2024

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes emerged victorious over The Bloodline in the main event of the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE.

Following the conclusion of the show, Kevin Owens made a shocking heel turn by attacking Cody in the arena parking lot. Fans recorded footage of a heated argument between the two, culminating in Owens launching an attack on Cody.

WWE television had hinted at a rift developing in the friendship between Cody and Owens in the weeks leading up to this incident.

“There’s Been a Lot of Bull****”: The Rock Addresses WWE Fans After Bad Blood

The Rock addressed his return to WWE at Bad Blood with a series of comments following his entrance. Taking to Instagram during the event, he [...]

Tags: #wwe #bad blood #kevin owens #cody rhodes

