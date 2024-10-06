Kevin Owens Turns Heel with Shocking Attack on Cody Rhodes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes emerged victorious over The Bloodline in the main event of the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE.

Following the conclusion of the show, Kevin Owens made a shocking heel turn by attacking Cody in the arena parking lot. Fans recorded footage of a heated argument between the two, culminating in Owens launching an attack on Cody.

WWE television had hinted at a rift developing in the friendship between Cody and Owens in the weeks leading up to this incident.