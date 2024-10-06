Kevin Owens Turns Heel with Shocking Attack on Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes emerged victorious over The Bloodline in the main event of the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE.
Following the conclusion of the show, Kevin Owens made a shocking heel turn by attacking Cody in the arena parking lot. Fans recorded footage of a heated argument between the two, culminating in Owens launching an attack on Cody.
WWE television had hinted at a rift developing in the friendship between Cody and Owens in the weeks leading up to this incident.
Different view including the lead up to Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes outside.— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 6, 2024
🎥: @pwillowing
pic.twitter.com/5Ct40LDLS9
