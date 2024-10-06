“There’s Been a Lot of Bull****”: The Rock Addresses WWE Fans After Bad Blood

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Rock addressed his return to WWE at Bad Blood with a series of comments following his entrance. Taking to Instagram during the event, he reflected on his surroundings and hinted at discussing the ongoing Bloodline storyline when he feels prepared.

“The Final Boss is feeling a lot of things. And you know why? There’s been a lot of bull**** that’s been going on in the last six months,” The Rock stated in the video. He added, “The Final Boss will tell you when The Final Boss is ready for you to know.”

As The Rock exited the arena, he encountered security backstage and noticed production trucks featuring the likenesses of Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Dusty Rhodes. He concluded the video with his signature catchphrase as he climbed into his truck and drove away.

In the main event of Saturday’s premium live event, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes triumphed over Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu after Jimmy Uso returned, leveling the playing field by taking out both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Reigns and Uso ultimately came to Rhodes' aid after he was ambushed by Tonga & Loa. The Rock made his presence known after the chaos, indicating that he has been observing the recent developments with The Bloodline.