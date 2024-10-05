The Rock Returns to WWE at Bad Blood After Rhodes & Reigns Defeat Sikoa & Fatu

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the main event of tonight's WWE Bad Blood premium live event, Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline. After the match, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned to WWE to close out the show.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Match V - Tag Team Main Event Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

At 8:43pm, we get the entrance for the Bloodline as represented by Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Michael Cole points out our ref is also wearing a body cam, then starts to talk trash about the last ref and calls him Richard Nixon. Not sure how that correlates as they didn't have body cams during Nixon's era to my knowledge, but okay. Up next, at 8:46pm is the elaborate entrance for Cody Rhodes--featuring the high school band that went viral a few weeks ago. They don't announce the band's name or school or I'd list it (I'll update this shortly). Performed by the Arkansas Pine Bluff band! The crowd eats it up as they play "Kingdom," complete with the WHOA-OH bit! Very well done by this talented group of youngsters! Finally the theme kicks in over the loud speakers, complete with the band dancing and playing along. Cody's sporting his skull-winged mask and the crowd erupts loudly for the "whoa-oh" bit again. Cody gets announced first at 8:48pm. The Undisputed WWE Champion is announced as hailing from Atlanta for another cheap pop. Cole reminds us that Dusty Rhodes wrestled over 200 matches in Atlanta, spanning from 1974 until the end of his career. At 8:51pm, the music starts for our true Tribal Chief--and he gets played in by a band of his own! Cole informs us that this is Roman Reigns' first match entrance without the title in nearly four years. We finally get our bell at 8:55pm and our main event is off!

Roman and Cody discuss who should start the match, as do Solo and Jacob, before deciding Rhodes & Fatu will start us off. Fatu uses a side headlock and Irish Whip to send the Undisputed Champ into the ropes. Both men collide and neither budges. Rhodes with a quick slide and a Goldust-style, drop-down punch-up, followed by a Disaster Kick! Fatu shrugs it off and immediately fires off a Superkick, unphased! Roman Reigns tags in and the crowd rips off a loud "OTC" (original/only tribal chief) chant. Reigns tags back out before anything happens and Rhodes squares off with Fatu again. The crowd with a loud "fuck you, Solo" chant. Fatu continues to stall; it's been a minute since anyone's do anything other than tag in and out. Solo tags in and Rhodes slowly evaluates the situation, letting the crowd rip off another OTC chant before teasing a tag to Roman. This is old-school, 80's storytelling-wrestling Roman Reigns tags in and, for the first time since WrestleMania 40, enters the ring as a competitor. Roman and Solo circle as the crowd readies for the two tribal chiefs to slug it out. Roman starts first, attacking Solo Roman whips Solo into the ropes but Sikoa counters with a kick and ropes Reigns. Roman recovers and takes Solo into the corner for mounted ten-count punches.

Sikoa makes a mistake in taunting Reigns; the OTC fires back, battering the impostor before Solo Jacob Fatu enters the ring illegally. The ref warns Fatu to exit the ring; the distraction allows Solo to attack Roman from behind. Solo begins talking trash, yelling "who's the real tribal chief?" and yells for Roman to "get your ass up." Solo turns his attention to the crowd, taunting them, then slows the pace as he spends more time taunting than striking. Solo with a charging hip strike to Roman in the corner. Solo finally tags in Fatu, who kicks up the speed with a running hip strike of his own. Fatu yells at Roman and strikes Roman with fists and headbutts. Fatu pulls Reigns up in the corner and thrusts shoulder strikes into his abdomen. Fatu repeatedly tells Roman that Solo is Reigns' tribal chief. Fatu looks for a running splash in the corner but Roman dodges. Roman dodges a charging Fatu once again, sending him out the ropes to the floor. Rhodes tries to fire up the crowd and calls for a hot tag. Reigns hits it and Rhodes enters, clashing with Fatu in the middle of the ring. Strikes from the champ to get the Samoan Werewolf off balance. A powerslam lays out Fatu, but only briefly. Rhodes uses his father's striking combination to a big pop.

Cody follows it up with a Cody Cutter to leave Fatu down on the mat finally! Cody looks for a Cross Rhodes but Sikoa distracts. Fatu capitalizes and hits a pop-up Samoan Drop (those are in fashion tonight, it seems). Solo tags in and hits a Spinning Solo to Rhodes on the hardened apron. Fatu and Sikoa continue to waste precious time, taunting the crowd and their opponents. Rhodes reaches out for a tag but Sikoa prevents it and again mocks Reigns. Sikoa stomps and stands on Rhodes' taped right hand. As the ref is distracted by Sikoa, Fatu hits a sucker strike on Rhodes. Sikoa pulls Rhodes up, and Rhodes attempts to escape. Sikoa holds onto Rhodes' right hand, refusing to let him tag Reigns in. Sikoa tags in Fatu, and they hit a double team attack on Rhodes--an old fashioned Wishbone! Fatu stares down Roman Reigns then turns his attention to Rhodes. Corey Graves & Michael Cole praise the old-school tag team feel to this match. Fatu looks for a missile attack on Rhodes and connects, then acknowledges his tribal chief--Solo Sikoa.

Fatu spends several long moments dominating Cody Rhodes. Rhodes strikes Fatu, who stumbles back into a blind tag from Solo Sikoa. Both men double-team Cody before Solo takes over. Sikoa pounds away at the champ in a corner and the ref warns him. Solo tags in Fatu, then whips Fatu into Rhodes! Solo immediately charges afterwards, crashing into Cody right after Fatu flattens him in the corner. Fatu with a trap lock on the seated champ. Cody tries to power to his feet. Cody finally dumps Fatu with a toss. Solo tags in and stops Cody from tagging in Roman, but only briefly. Cody mule-kicks Solo away to gain some separation! To prevent the hot tag, Fatu yanks Roman off the apron. Solo uses the distraction to again attack Cody from behind. Cody's been in the ring several long minutes now. Fatu and Solo use shorter tags to isolate Cody in their corner. Its 9:12pm as Fatu hits a scoop slam on Cody. Fatu heads up to the top rope as Solo holds the Ones to the sky, so to speak. Fatu dives off but Cody gets the knees up, breaking up the Swanton Bomb attempt! Reigns is shown recovering at ringside just in time, and begins to rally the crowd behind Rhodes. Finally at 9:13pm both men make hot tags!

Roman Reigns hits the ring at the same time as Solo and drops him repeatedly to a pop. Reigns with a Big Boot to drop Solo, but refuses to cover; instead, Reigns mount-and-pounds Sikoa to another pop! Reigns sends Solo face-first into the top turnbuckle and soaks up the adoration of the State Farm Arena! Reigns locks-and loads, then calls for the Superman Punch. Sikoa blocks by catching Reigns and attempts a Solo Spike. Reigns ducks and rolls up Solo for a two! Solo escapes but eats a Superman Punch for another close cover at 9:15pm! Reigns posts up in the corner and, along with nearly seventeen thousand fans, calls for the Spear. Fatu interrupts; Fatu is alone against both Fatu and Sikoa. The Bloodline with a double-Superkick to Reigns. Sikoa with a pair of splashes to Reigns and covers as our pace quickens greatly. Rhodes makes the save. Reigns and Solo are our legal men despite the chaos.

Cody Rhodes is back up and into the mix. Fatu and Cody brawl at the ringside area, with Cody sending a charging Fatu through the barricade! The sumbich doesn't stay down--Fatu climbs up and starts to throw steel chairs at everyone! Cody and Fatu continue to brawl at the commentary table, with Rhodes hitting a pair of side kicks to drop Fatu on the commentary table. Rhodes enters the ring and climbs the top turnbuckles as the crowd comes to their feet. Rhodes dives off the top of the ring post itself, using a big splash to take Fatu through the table at 9:18pm! The crowd rips off a "holy shit" and "this is awesome" chant. In the ring, Reigns and Sikoa begin to recover, and both men start to slug it out on their knees. Both men rise to their feet while exchanging big rights. Reigns with a big kick to gain separation, then posts up for a Spear. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa hit the ring to distract Reigns, allowing Sikoa to hit a Spear of his own! Solo yells at Roman, accusing him of "lying" to Solo. The Bloodline surround the ring and we see someone in a hoodie and a bandana at the ringside. Tonga & Loa are then taken out with Superkicks at 9:21 by the returning Jimmy Uso! Reigns hits a Spear and covers Sikoa for the cover immediately to pick up the win!

Your Winners, Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns! (26 minutes)

After the Match; FINALLY The Rock Has Come Back...

Jimmy Uso squats over Solo Sikoa, then turns his attention to Roman Reigns. Jimmy and roman hug it out to a big pop. Roman turns his attention to Cody and stares lazily before he & Jimmy leave together. We hear Jimmy talking to Roman as they walk up the ramp, with Jimmy checking in on his cousin. In the ring, Cody Rhodes is attacked by the Tongas and Solo! Jimmy begs Roman to "c'mon, Uce!" Roman refuses to help. Jimmy tells Roman "you're the OTC, I'm with you!" Roman and Jimmy then hit the ring to a big pop! Roman and Jimmy clear the ring of the Bloodline! The New Bloodline retreats to the commentary area as Roman Reigns eyes Cody's title. Then the music hits, the crowd erupts, and The Rock has come BACK to the WWE!

The People's Champion poses with the Brahma Bull title at the top of the ramp as the crowd (and Superstars) react. The Rock stares at Cody, then counts the 1-2-3 on his fingers. No mic, no words--the Final Boss leaves and we fade to black!

What a way to introduce The American Nightmare at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/QPcXM15036 — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024

EYE FOR AN EYE.

AND A SPLASH FOR A SPLASH.#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/QskOjj2fTi — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024

Jimmy Uso is BACK for PAYBACK at #WWEBadBlood! pic.twitter.com/WDQOz8eZBp — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024