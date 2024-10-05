WWE Bad Blood Live Coverage & Results (October 5, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's WWE Bad Blood premium live event, courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Vignette: Cody's Special Assignment

We get a lengthy video, starting with the clip from yesterday that featured HHH meeting with Cody Rhodes in a parking lot to give him a special assignment. We then see Cody with Metro, staking out the State Farm Arena at night. The video moves on to hype more of our card, from the Punk/McIntyre III match to our main event. The video ends with Cody telling Metro that it's time.

WWE Bad Blood Starts Now; Hosts Introduced

Wendy's is announced as our official sponsors of Bad Blood. We're shown HHH walking backstage and are informed Triple H has a major announcement for tonight. Cody Rhodes is shown arriving with Metro Boomin and pyro goes off as Cole geeks out over the main event. We're then introduced to tonight's hosts, Naomi and Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions get a nice welcome. Cargill speaks first, going for the cheap pop in Hotlanta. Belair welcomes us to Bad Blood and promises tonight will be a history-changing night. Naomi says its their job to get the party started with Hell in a Cell and the crowd pops. The Cell begins to lower.

Match One - Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

At 6:10pm, our first Superstar makes his way out. The "Scottish Psychopath," perhaps best known as one-third of legendary faction 3MB, makes his way out. Drew McIntyre gets a good pop and works the crowd lightly as Samantha Irvin kills it on introductions. Cole reminds us that McIntyre has never won in a Hell in a Cell match then goes on to promote Atlanta's rich wrestling history. Bill Goldberg is shown in the audience, along his son and Killer Mike. At 6:14pm, CM Punk begins his entrance. After declaring it's clobberin' time, Punk makes his way to the ring. We're reminded Punk is 2-2 in HIAC matches but hasn't had one in nearly twelve years (he last defeated that punk-bitch Ryback in a HIAC). The cage is sealed and the ref calls for the bell at 6:16pm. The crowd loudly chants for Punk as the two stare each other down. Cole declares the "trilogy starts now." (Fact check: as this is the third match in a trilogy, the trilogy actually started months ago.)

McIntyre and Punk close the distance and begin to throw fists. The crowd is on fire as Punk and McIntyre exchange blows in the corner. McIntyre unloads on Punk for a second time in the corner, but the Chicago-Made one fights out of the corner with a flurry of strikes. McIntyre looks to break up the combo with a choke. Punk tries to fight out of it but McIntyre batters him into the opposite corner and takes the first lead of the night! McIntyre with a vicious chop to Punk, then slings him out of the ring. Drew follows Phil outside and stalks him, taking his time. Both Superstars attempt to use the cage, battling in a corner. Both men exchange loud blasts before Punk whips McIntyre into the steel. Punk with a shoulder thrust, dropping Drew. Punk takes charge, continuously slinging McIntyre into the change. The crowd pops, then erupts as Punk goes under the ring. Punk retrieves a table for another huge pop!

Drew recovers while Punk's distracted shoving the table into the ring and takes control. At one point, Drew steps on Punk's head--which is on the steel steps. McIntyre goes under the ring and retrieves a metal toolbox, which he dumps out on the apron. A wrench, a chain, and other tools spill out. McIntyre charges Punk with a wrench but Punk ducks it! Punk with fists to McIntyre's face before using the wrench to scrape McIntyre's forehead. The crowd rips off a loud Punk chant. Cole reminds us in 2004, HBK was in a 47-minute Hell in a Cell match then questions if this match will run as long. McIntyre rips the legs off a table in the ring and attempts to use it as a weapon. Punk dodges then uses a drop toehold to send McIntyre throat-first into the table's edge. Punk uses the ripped-off legs as a weapon to choke McIntyre to a big pop.

Punk continues to maintain control, slamming Drew's head into the table and popping the crowd big. Drew slips to the outside and Punk follows, stalking his prey around the ringside area. Punk kicks McIntyre in the gut and sets up a Go to Sleep (GTS) but McIntyre grabs the cell cage to escape. Drew with a Claymore outta nowhere! Punk was caught completely off guard and is down! McIntyre pulls Punk up over his shoulder, charges the cage and lawn dart (missile launches) Punk face-first into the cage! Punk is bleeding, and blood is pouring down the right side of his face (from a laceration at his temple) and his shoulder. McIntyre charges Punk with the steel steps and pancakes Punk's face between the steps and the cage. McIntyre places Punk's head on the steel steps and jumps up, stomping it. McIntyre pulls Punk up, tells him "I'm gonna end your career--your wife is gonna leave you" then slugs him. McIntyre takes it back into the ring and the crowd pops big...because they entered the ring. Punk tries to get to his feet but McIntyre takes a wrench right to Punk's wound! Punk writhes and screams in pain as McIntyre grinds the wrench into Punk's forehead! McIntyre looks at the blood on his hands and heads outside.

McIntyre slows the pace, toying with Punk like a dog with a bone. Punk digs deep and after several long moments manages to hit a running knee. Drew attempts to dump Punk over the ropes but Punk escapes! Punk heads up top and hits a double axe-handle strike to drop McIntyre. Punk heads back up top, the wrench in hand. Punk dives off, attempting to use the wrench, but McIntyre counters! McIntyre catches Punk mid-air and hits a belly-to-belly suplex! Both men are down and the crowd chants loudly that it's awesome. McIntyre kips-up and, with the crowd loudly counting down, looks for a Claymore. Punk quickly rolls out to boos! Punk starts to look through the tool box at ringside, his back to McIntyre. McIntyre assumes Punk's just bent over and eats the toolbox! Drew is busted open! It's gushing blood down his face! Punk grabs the toolbox and smashes McIntyre in the face with it! Punk heads up top, toolbox in hand, and dives off, driving the toolbox into Drew's face! The crowd pops big. Drew's face is covered with a mask of blood!

Punk hits three consecutive running knee strikes to a vulnerable McIntyre in the corner. Punk hits his signature, then calls for the GTS. Punk sets up the GTS but McIntyre wiggles free! McIntyre charges in for a clothesline; both men engage in a quick series of counters, leading to Punk hitting the GTS! McIntyre rolls out the ring, his instincts keeping him in this match! We get replays as the crowd loudly chants again "this is awesome!" Punk remains in the ring, laughing at McIntyre, before heading outside. Punk rolls Drew into the ring and enters the ring--walking right into a Claymore! The crowd roars and McIntyre covers punk for two! CM Punk gets the arm up just in the nick of time and both men are down! Loud chant for Punk from the Chicago crowd. Both men are slow to their feet; McIntyre rises first, wrench in hand. McIntyre charges in for a Claymore but Punk steps back and McIntyre misses! Punk slaps on a Sharpshooter! This is the same move that McIntyre tapped out to in Berlin! McIntyre yells in pain, trying hard to break the hold.

McIntyre grabs the wrench he'd dropped and smacks Punk in the back of the head! McIntyre takes the wrench and begins to again attack Punk's forehead. The ref checks on Punk. Punk and McIntyre both rise to their feet. Quick jab from Punk to McIntyre; Drew responds with a big right of his own. Both men slowly slug it out, strike after strike, as the crowd "boo" and "yay"'s them. McIntyre looks for the Future Shock DDT--the same move that injured Punk at the Royal Rumble--but Punk escapes. Punk and McIntyre exchange blows again, with both men dropping after Punk connects with a side kick to the head. Both men are down for a few moments. Both men rise to their feet on the apron and begin to struggle on the apron. McIntyre wins control and hits a power suplex off the apron and through a table set up at ringside (inside the cage). The crowd erupts for this. McIntyre is up first, using the cage to help pull himself up. McIntyre begins to disassemble the steel steps, then tries to take the bottom step into the ring but can't due to back pain. He struggles for nearly a minute to get the steps into the ring, giving Punk precious moments to rest. McIntyre finally approaches Punk and sends him into the ring.

McIntyre is slow to get into the ring himself, then collapses once inside. McIntyre pulls Punk over towards the steps in the ring but Punk wiggles free and hits a GTS! Punk covers McIntyre for another close fall! Punk pulls McIntyre up but Drew quickly grabs Punk, carries him up the steel step in the ring, and hits a White Noise on the steel step! McIntyre covers for a close two! We get replays, showing the loud, impactful move. It's currently 6:44pm and we're 28 minutes into this match. Drew pulls Punk up but Punk wiggles out and hits a vice submission! The crowd erupts! Drew reaches out desperately, finding the wrench. Before he can use it to break the hold, Punk rips it away and clobbers McIntyre multiple times with the wrench. McIntyre tries to beg off Punk, distracting him long enough to hit a low-blow right in front of the ref! McIntyre takes his time, spending nearly a minute to retrieve a cloth sack. He pours it all over Punk--it's filled with the same kind of beads used in Punk's bracelet. McIntyre looks for a Claymore but Punk counters, sending McIntyre flying down hard into the steel step still in the ring! Punk pulls a chain out from the toolbox and wraps it around his left knee, just above it, then cinches it in place. Punk grabs a handful of beads in his fist and shoves them in Drew's mouth! Punk hoists McIntyre up and hits the GTS! Punk covers and picks up the win at 6:48pm!

Your Winner, CM Punk! (32 minutes)

The ring is a bloody mess, so expect a lengthy period between matches. (Estimating 12-15 minutes). Punk collapses while walking down the ramp, and medical staff (and Adam Pearce) both check on him. He's given oxygen, selling it well, before returning to the back under his own strength. At 6:54, we finally cut from the ring to a commercial for Bray Wyatt's The Fiend--who'll be added to WWE 2k24 on October 16th. We're eventually shown some Hall of Famers and WWE Alumni in the audience. Jacqueline, Lillian Garcia, and Booker T are all shown in the front row and get a good pop.

Backstage: Our Hosts are Hosting a Party

We're shown all three of our hosts, with a party in the background. They mention several celebrities are in attendance, and we eventually see DDP very briefly.

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax(c) vs Bayley

At 7:02pm, Bayley makes her way out first for this match. WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax is out next, to a milder reaction. The crowd is a bit quiet for this one. We get our official announcement by the always-talented Samantha Irvin, then our bell at 7:06pm. Both women charge each other, with the champ battering Bayley into the corner. Jax sends Bayley across the ring then charges her with a smash in the opposite corner. The champ continues to unload on Bayley, looking to end this one early with a cover attempt barely a minute in. Jax transitions to a rear sleeper on a prone Bayley. Bayley squirms out but Jax sends her into the corner, following it up with a splash. Jax continues to work the challenger over, dropping her yet again with a running thrust. Bayley looks for a low-angle Sunset Flip but Jax quickly transitions into a submission move, similar to a Lion Tamer. Jax maintains control as we enter our third minute of our match. Jax uses working holds on Bayley's shoulders and neck, slapping a modified Camel Clutch on for several long moments. Bayley finally shows some signs of life, connecting with a leg drop to the back of Jax's neck that sends the champ outside. Bayley hints at a Suicide Dive so Jax moves out of the way. Bayley audibles, connecting with a missile dropkick to Jax's chin. Bayley takes it back inside and covers for two. Bayley continues her stretch in control, using the ropes to assist with a neckbreaker. Bayley looks for a Suicide Dive on Jax outside before taking it back inside. Jax immediately clubs Bayley, stopping her momentum.

Jax takes Bayley to the corner and starts to ascend, only to have Bayley escape. Bayley slides between Jax's legs and attempts a powerbomb. Jax somehow counters with about as good of a Hurricanrana as we'll get out of Nia Jax. Jax hoists Bayley up but the challenger begins to throw elbows, trying to escape the carry. Jax sends Bayley into the canvas and charges the corner, only for Bayley to move. Bayley starts to fight back, taking the champ down. Bayley charges Jax in the corner, hitting a Sunset Flip bomb onto the turnbuckle! Cole expresses concern for Bayley's knee after the corner move but she seems fine. Bayley heads up top and hits a top-rope elbow drop for a close cover! Jax kicks out violently, sending Bayley outside. Jax recovers first and heads outside. Jax charges Bayley but Bayley dodges, letting Jax crash into the steel steps. Bayley checks on her knee or leg and Cole & Graves express some concern. Bayley with an elbow to the spine of Jax outta nowhere, dropping the champ! Bayley struggles to drag the champ to the ring; instead, she rolls into the ring and out to reset the ref's count.

Jax takes control outside and powerbombs Bayley onto the steel steps before swinging her into the barricade. Jax takes it into the ring and whips Bayley into the ropes. Both women collide, with Jax hitting a pop-up Samoan Drop. Jax begins to climb the turnbuckles and Bayley hops up on her back. Jax discards Bayley and climbs down, only to be whipped into the ropes by Bayley and eat a pop-up Samoan Drop of her own! The ref is accidentally taken down as the two competitors spar. Before referee Jessica Carr can recover, Bayley strikes Jax and Jax collapses on the ref. The ref is down! Bayley quickly rallies, hitting her finisher and a Frog Splash! Bayley covers and the crowd loudly counts to eight. Music plays and Tiffany Stratton runs down to cash-in! Bayley attempts to attack her but Stratton uses the case to take out Bayley! Stratton gives the briefcase to the ref, who is slow to recover. Right as the ref is about to cash-in, Nia Jax sits up! Jax rises and Tiffany pretends that she wasn't about to cash in. Bayley hits a small package roll-up on the champ for a close two! Jax rises and charges Bayley in the corner, but Bayley side-steps and avoids it! Bayley climbs up the turnbuckles but Tiffany distracts her with the case. Jax strikes Bayley then climbs the middle turnbuckle. Samoan Drop off the middle turnbuckle! Jax drags Bayley back into the corner an hits The A-Nia-Later (a sitdown splash) off the middle rope. Jax covers and retains at 7:20pm!

Your Winner AND STILL WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax! (14 Minutes)