Raquel Rodriguez Returns at WWE Bad Blood, Helps Liv Morgan Retain Women's World Title Against Rhea Ripley

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan managed to retain her title against former champion Rhea Riplet at tonight's WWE Bad Blood premium live event due to outside interference from the returning Raquel Rodriguez.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Match IV - Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan(c) vs Rhea Ripley

At 8:05pm, we get our first vignette to hype our next match. Note: Dominik Mysterio is suspended above the ring in a shark cage for this match. We're explained that Rhea wanted this stipulation because Dom is afraid of heights....claustrophobic? We get a video showing Dom and Liv in a Low Rider, before we cut to the arena at 8:12pm. Dom drives them into the arena/on the stage in a Lucha Low Rider (available in stores, now!) Liv's music plays and they make their way down. Cole remind us it's been seven years since the last match. Rhea makes her entrance next, and we get our second product-placement of our entrances--first it was a collectible Low Rider toy, now "Dirty" Dom toilet paper! Ripley showcases it, wiping mock tears as she makes her entrance. Corey Graves call Scott Steiner "the big bad booty daddy." Dom finally, at 8:17pm, makes his way into the cage and is "hesitant" because that's how claustrophobia works, I suppose. Ripley gets on the mic to reveal another "secret phobia" of Dom's, that he's scared of heights. Dom sells freaking out well as the cage is raised. At 8:19pm we finally get the bell--over half an hour after our last match ended.

Liv Morgan looks to attack Rhea while she's distracted by Dom, but Ripley quickly recovers and begins literally tossing Liv across the ring. Ripley easily drops the champ before sending her outside. Ripley pursues, and Morgan shoves the challenger into the steel steps. Ripley again recovers rapidly and takes the action back inside. Morgan rolls outside to buy herself some time. Ripley quickly heads outside and begins to toy with the champion, sending her into the barricade hard. The crowd chants for Mami as she takes it back inside. Corey Graves comments that he hopes Ripley meets a nice fellow, someone strong with muscles and from Australia (Buddy Murphy ftw). Morgan begins to get some offense in, taking the challenger down and kicking her in the gut. Morgan take sit inside and continues to pummel Ripley with kicks. Liv sends Ripley into the corner and charges in with a strike. Morgan looks for a half-crab on Rhea's "bad" left knee. Morgan keeps the lock cinched in for several moments in the middle of the ring. Ripley attempts to break out with back elbow strikes, but Morgan slips down out of striking range and slaps on a calf hold.

Ripley escapes and drops Morgan with a series of clotheslines. Ripley with a ripcord into a gut-kick, followed by a bridging suplex pin attempt. Morgan gets the shoulders up at two. Morgan slows the pace as she focuses her offense on Ripley's left knee. Morgan pounds away at a vulnerable Ripley in the corner, using the ring post to inflict further damage on Ripley's left knee. The crowd loudly chants "Dom, you suck!" Morgan continues to use the ring post to stretch and twist Rhea's knee before sending Ripley to the ground. Morgan whips Rhea shoulder-first into the barricade. The crowd is, generally, dead for this match. Morgan again sends Ripley into the barricade before rolling in and out of the ring to break the ref's count. Morgan eventually climbs the middle turnbuckle and hits a Code Breaker for a two-count. Morgan looks for an ObLIVion but Rhea escapes! Liv hits her new move, which Graves informs us is called the "Home Wrecker," and nearly picks up the win. Liv rises and kicks Rhea in the back of the head repeatedly, taunting her opponent. "That's my title! That's my man! You're nothing," she screams before pummeling Rhea yet again.

Liv with a suplex--no, wait, she holds on and is looking for the Three Amigos! The crowd loudly boos this. Morgan connects with the first two Amigos but Rhea blocks the Third from visiting. Ripley with a Razor's Edge! The champ is down! Dom gets his cage open--Cole thinks Dom picked the lock and wonders if Dom learned that in prison. Ripley heads up top, staring right at Dom as she does the Eddie Guerrero shuffle. Rhea with a Frog Splash off the top for another close cover! Ripley locks in a submission but Liv eventually escapes. Rhea slows the pace, taking time to stare up at Dom as Liv rolls to the outside, beneath the hanging cage (it's over the ramp, not the ring). Ripley works over the champ and mocks Dom at the same time, giving him a front-row seat as she dismantles the "love of his life." Riptide to the champ on the entrance ramp! The ref continues his count, so Rhea takes it inside. Dom somehow falls out of the cage and his leg is caught in a chain or something. Rhea laughs at him and heads outside, slapping at the stuck Mysterio. Rhea heads back inside; the champ is still down.

Rhea Ripley is shown by a different camera angle, asking the ref for a minute to whoop Dom's ass! The ref tells her to do it, as she deserves it. Ripley gets a kendo stick from under the ring to a pop! Rhea slowly approaches Dom, says "happy birthday to me" in the camera, then beats Dom like a piñata over and over! Suddenly Raquel Rodriguez suddenly shows up and attacks Rhea at 8:34pm, causing the DQ! The crowd has very little reaction; they may not know it's her. Cole and Graves explain that Rhea Ripley is "partially to blame" for Raquel being on the shelf for an extensive period of time. Raquel powerbombs Ripley (I believe it's the Tejana Bomb).

Your Winner by Disqualification, Rhea Ripley! Liv Morgan Retains (15 minutes)