Paul "Triple H" Levesque Reveals Brand New WWE Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Bad Blood

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Oct 05, 2024

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque unveiled a brand new WWE title, the Crown Jewel Championship, during tonight's WWE Bad Blood premium live event.

WWE Bad Blood Live Coverage & Results (October 5, 2024)

The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's WWE Bad Blood premium live event, courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Vig [...]

— Caylon Knox Oct 05, 2024 11:05PM


