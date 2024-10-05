Paul "Triple H" Levesque Reveals Brand New WWE Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Bad Blood

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque unveiled a brand new WWE title, the Crown Jewel Championship, during tonight's WWE Bad Blood premium live event.
Introducing ... the WWE Crown Jewel Championship!#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/k8scMgTNPQ— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2024
⚡ WWE Bad Blood Live Coverage & Results (October 5, 2024)
The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's WWE Bad Blood premium live event, courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:
