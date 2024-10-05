Damian Priest Defeats Finn Bálor at WWE Bad Blood

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a battle between former Judgment Day stablemates, Damian Priest defeated Finn Bálor after a South of Heaven Chokeslam.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Match III - Singles Match: Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

We get a lengthy video hyping this match between the former the Judgment Day brothers. We're shown Tully Blanchard and other WWE Alumni in the audience once again, as are Quavo, Lil Baby, and Metro Boomin. A hooded Finn Balor makes his way out at 7:30pm. Two minutes later, Damian Priest is out next to a decent pop. We get our official announcements ahead of our bell at 7:34pm. Both men huff, and puff, and threaten to blow each other's houses down. Finally Priest smacks the heck out of Finn, dropping him. Priest takes charge immediately, battering Finn in one corner before charging him across the ring to repeat the process in the opposite corner. The ref warns him off. Priest sends Balor into the ropes and pancakes him down into the canvas. Priest jaws off at Finn as he hammers him with stiff kicks and shots before using a strong Irish Whip to introduce Balor's spine and the turnbuckles. Balor escapes to the apron and begins to kick Priest as he reaches through the ropes. Balor eats a kick from Priest, then tumbles to the floor. Priest heads outside, pursuing his former brother. Priest charges, Strowman Express-style, but runs right into a Sling Blade! Balor rolls into the ring as the ref begins a to count Priest out.

Finn takes control for a brief period, raking Priest's eyes and resorting to working holds. Balor heads up top and looks for a leaping strike. Priest slugs Finn so hard and loud, commentary questions if his fist his broken and he shakes some life into it. Priest fails to monopolize on the uppercut and Balor slaps an abdominal stretch on Priest. Finn holds the lock for several long moments before Priest can escape with a modified hip toss. Priest breathes deep, trying to fire up. Priest blocks two strikes, then levels Finn twice with big rights of his own. Priest with a mixed strike combination that again drops Balor. Priest hoists Balor up, but Finn wiggles free. Finn looks for a suplex but Priest counters with a Broken Arrow for a close two! Both men spend the next several moments battling control. Finn takes the legs out from Priest and hits a standing double-foot stomp to Priest' chest. Finn looks for a suplex but Priest counters with a Razor's Edge! Priest covers, hooking the leg, but only gets a two. The crowd's quieting down a bit. Priest rises first and Finn rolls to the outside. Priest charges around the ring and shoves Balor across the announce table. Priest rips off the protective hood from the table. Priest hits a Razor's Edge on the hard apron, then takes it back inside.

Priest pulls down his shoulder straps, waking the crowd up. The crowd loudly boos and we see Carlito and JD McDonagh hit the ring! Carlito distracts the ref, allowing JD to hit a neckbreaker behind the ref's back. Finn attacks the distracted Priest and hits a Coup de Grace for a close cover. Priest kicks out to a pop. Balor looks at his the Judgment Day cohorts as the crowd loudly yeets. Finn gives them distractions. Carlito distracts the ref, and JD slides a chair in to Finn. Finn goes to strike Priest, but Priest kicks the chair into Finn's face. Priest takes out Carlito, then JD! Finn attacks the distracted Priest, but Damian escapes. Priest looks for a South of Heaven but Finn escapes. Finn with a Coup de Grace on Priest! Finn heads back up and hits a double-foot stomp to Priest' back! Finn heads up for a third but Priest catches him mid-air and hits the South of Heaven Chokeslam for the win at 7:47pm!

Your Winner, Damian Priest! (17 minutes)