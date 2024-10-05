Nia Jax Defeats Bayley at WWE Bad Blood to Retain WWE Women's Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax successfully retained her championship against Bayley at tonight's WWE Bad Blood premium live event.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax(c) vs Bayley

At 7:02pm, Bayley makes her way out first for this match. WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax is out next, to a milder reaction. The crowd is a bit quiet for this one. We get our official announcement by the always-talented Samantha Irvin, then our bell at 7:06pm. Both women charge each other, with the champ battering Bayley into the corner. Jax sends Bayley across the ring then charges her with a smash in the opposite corner. The champ continues to unload on Bayley, looking to end this one early with a cover attempt barely a minute in. Jax transitions to a rear sleeper on a prone Bayley. Bayley squirms out but Jax sends her into the corner, following it up with a splash. Jax continues to work the challenger over, dropping her yet again with a running thrust. Bayley looks for a low-angle Sunset Flip but Jax quickly transitions into a submission move, similar to a Lion Tamer. Jax maintains control as we enter our third minute of our match. Jax uses working holds on Bayley's shoulders and neck, slapping a modified Camel Clutch on for several long moments. Bayley finally shows some signs of life, connecting with a leg drop to the back of Jax's neck that sends the champ outside. Bayley hints at a Suicide Dive so Jax moves out of the way. Bayley audibles, connecting with a missile dropkick to Jax's chin. Bayley takes it back inside and covers for two. Bayley continues her stretch in control, using the ropes to assist with a neckbreaker. Bayley looks for a Suicide Dive on Jax outside before taking it back inside. Jax immediately clubs Bayley, stopping her momentum.

Jax takes Bayley to the corner and starts to ascend, only to have Bayley escape. Bayley slides between Jax's legs and attempts a powerbomb. Jax somehow counters with about as good of a Hurricanrana as we'll get out of Nia Jax. Jax hoists Bayley up but the challenger begins to throw elbows, trying to escape the carry. Jax sends Bayley into the canvas and charges the corner, only for Bayley to move. Bayley starts to fight back, taking the champ down. Bayley charges Jax in the corner, hitting a Sunset Flip bomb onto the turnbuckle! Cole expresses concern for Bayley's knee after the corner move but she seems fine. Bayley heads up top and hits a top-rope elbow drop for a close cover! Jax kicks out violently, sending Bayley outside. Jax recovers first and heads outside. Jax charges Bayley but Bayley dodges, letting Jax crash into the steel steps. Bayley checks on her knee or leg and Cole & Graves express some concern. Bayley with an elbow to the spine of Jax outta nowhere, dropping the champ! Bayley struggles to drag the champ to the ring; instead, she rolls into the ring and out to reset the ref's count.

Jax takes control outside and powerbombs Bayley onto the steel steps before swinging her into the barricade. Jax takes it into the ring and whips Bayley into the ropes. Both women collide, with Jax hitting a pop-up Samoan Drop. Jax begins to climb the turnbuckles and Bayley hops up on her back. Jax discards Bayley and climbs down, only to be whipped into the ropes by Bayley and eat a pop-up Samoan Drop of her own! The ref is accidentally taken down as the two competitors spar. Before referee Jessica Carr can recover, Bayley strikes Jax and Jax collapses on the ref. The ref is down! Bayley quickly rallies, hitting her finisher and a Frog Splash! Bayley covers and the crowd loudly counts to eight. Music plays and Tiffany Stratton runs down to cash-in! Bayley attempts to attack her but Stratton uses the case to take out Bayley! Stratton gives the briefcase to the ref, who is slow to recover. Right as the ref is about to cash-in, Nia Jax sits up! Jax rises and Tiffany pretends that she wasn't about to cash in. Bayley hits a small package roll-up on the champ for a close two! Jax rises and charges Bayley in the corner, but Bayley side-steps and avoids it! Bayley climbs up the turnbuckles but Tiffany distracts her with the case. Jax strikes Bayley then climbs the middle turnbuckle. Samoan Drop off the middle turnbuckle! Jax drags Bayley back into the corner an hits The A-Nia-Later (a sitdown splash) off the middle rope. Jax covers and retains at 7:20pm!

Your Winner AND STILL WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax! (14 Minutes)