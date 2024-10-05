WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Appears in the Crowd at WWE Bad Blood

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is in attendance for tonight's WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view, enjoying the show as a spectator in the audience.
IT'S GOLDBERG!!!#WWEBadBlood | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/2bV8rbBYfS— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 5, 2024
GOLDBERG IS IN THE HOUSE! #WWE #WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/tQ4pwbKqfK— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) October 5, 2024
GOLDBERG IS IN THE HOUSE 😲#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/PtRHDUC6bY— The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) October 5, 2024
