Latest on The Rock Appearing at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent update regarding tonight's main event for WWE Bad Blood, it has been revealed that there are specific "circumstances" that led to the matchup of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes facing off against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Additionally, many talents backstage are speculating that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will make an appearance at the event, as he was spotted at a high school event just 80 minutes away from the venue, per Fightful Select.

Check out more Bad Blood spoilers below: