WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WNS on Discord

 

Latest on The Rock Appearing at WWE Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

Latest on The Rock Appearing at WWE Bad Blood 2024

In a recent update regarding tonight's main event for WWE Bad Blood, it has been revealed that there are specific "circumstances" that led to the matchup of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes facing off against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Additionally, many talents backstage are speculating that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will make an appearance at the event, as he was spotted at a high school event just 80 minutes away from the venue, per Fightful Select.

WNS on Discord

Check out more Bad Blood spoilers below:

WWE Bad Blood 2024: Backstage News and Spoilers Ahead of Tonight's Event

Several spoilers, backstage news, and notes have emerged ahead of tonight's WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atl [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 05, 2024 08:43PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #bad blood

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89656/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π