Latest on The Rock Appearing at WWE Bad Blood 2024

In a recent update regarding tonight's main event for WWE Bad Blood, it has been revealed that there are specific "circumstances" that led to the matchup of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes facing off against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.
Additionally, many talents backstage are speculating that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will make an appearance at the event, as he was spotted at a high school event just 80 minutes away from the venue, per Fightful Select.
⚡ WWE Bad Blood 2024: Backstage News and Spoilers Ahead of Tonight's Event
Several spoilers, backstage news, and notes have emerged ahead of tonight's WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atl [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 05, 2024 08:43PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com