WWE Bad Blood 2024: Backstage News and Spoilers Ahead of Tonight's Event

Several spoilers, backstage news, and notes have emerged ahead of tonight's WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

- Dominik Mysterio’s low-rider is on site for tonight’s show.

- Metro Boomin is also in attendance.

- WWE is pleased with the five-match format for upcoming shows, allowing ample time for each match and avoiding the pressure to rush through the event.

- Liv Morgan missed her scheduled appearance this morning but is still set to compete against Rhea Ripley tonight.

- There is considerable speculation about a potential appearance by The Rock at tonight’s event.

- Last night's go-home SmackDown featured a wrestling-heavy lineup, a trend expected to continue on blue brand shows during premium live event weekends.

- Tonight's show will have a special start time of 6 PM ET/5 PM CT for the premium live event and 5 PM ET/4 PM CT for the Countdown pre-show. This timing is part of a corporate strategy within TKO Group to conclude the WWE event before the UFC 307 pay-per-view main card begins at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT.