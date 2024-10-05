WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on AJ Styles’ “Injury” Following SmackDown Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

An update has emerged concerning the “injury” AJ Styles sustained on Friday night.

As previously reported, AJ Styles experienced a storyline injury during his return match on WWE television at the October 4 episode of SmackDown in Nashville, TN.

In a recent update, WWE broadcast team member Jackie Redmond took to social media on Saturday to provide fans with the latest information on the “injury” to “The Phenomenal One.”

“Coming out of SmackDown last night, I can confirm that AJ Styles suffered a ‘mid foot ligament sprain,’ also known as a Lisfranc injury,” Redmond stated via X. “AJ will have an MRI later this week to determine the severity of the injury.”

#wwe #aj styles #smackdown

