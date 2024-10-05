Update on AJ Styles’ “Injury” Following SmackDown Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An update has emerged concerning the “injury” AJ Styles sustained on Friday night.

As previously reported, AJ Styles experienced a storyline injury during his return match on WWE television at the October 4 episode of SmackDown in Nashville, TN.

In a recent update, WWE broadcast team member Jackie Redmond took to social media on Saturday to provide fans with the latest information on the “injury” to “The Phenomenal One.”

“Coming out of SmackDown last night, I can confirm that AJ Styles suffered a ‘mid foot ligament sprain,’ also known as a Lisfranc injury,” Redmond stated via X. “AJ will have an MRI later this week to determine the severity of the injury.”