WATCH: Live Construction of the Hell in a Cell for Tonight's WWE Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

Get ready for a hot night of WWE action!

Watch the live construction of the infamous Hell in a Cell, the ominous structure that will set the stage for tonight's highly anticipated grudge match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at WWE Bad Bloo 2024. This is a clash you won't want to miss as these two fierce competitors prepare to settle their score inside one of wrestling's most notorious enclosures!

Tags: #wwe #bad blood #hell in a cell

