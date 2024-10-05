WATCH: Live Construction of the Hell in a Cell for Tonight's WWE Bad Blood 2024

Get ready for a hot night of WWE action!
Watch the live construction of the infamous Hell in a Cell, the ominous structure that will set the stage for tonight's highly anticipated grudge match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at WWE Bad Bloo 2024. This is a clash you won't want to miss as these two fierce competitors prepare to settle their score inside one of wrestling's most notorious enclosures!
