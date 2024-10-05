Roman Reigns Sends Powerful Message Ahead of WWE Bad Blood

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns took to social media ahead of his match teaming with Cody Rhodes later tonight at WWE Bad Blood. He shared, “Tonight we show them. No words needed. #WWEBadBlood #OTC.”
The showdown features Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes facing off against The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, set to take place later tonight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can catch the action live on Peacock.
