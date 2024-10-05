WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WNS on Discord

 

Roman Reigns Sends Powerful Message Ahead of WWE Bad Blood

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

Roman Reigns Sends Powerful Message Ahead of WWE Bad Blood

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns took to social media ahead of his match teaming with Cody Rhodes later tonight at WWE Bad Blood. He shared, “Tonight we show them. No words needed. #WWEBadBlood #OTC.”

The showdown features Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes facing off against The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, set to take place later tonight at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can catch the action live on Peacock.

“Tonight we show them.
No words needed.
#WWEBadBlood #OTC”

 

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Final Card and Preview

WWE is set to deliver a historic night with the return of Bad Blood, its first in 20 years, on October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 05, 2024 01:17PM


Tags: #wwe #roman reigns #bad blood

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89651/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π