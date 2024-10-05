WWE Bad Blood 2024 Final Card and Preview

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to deliver a historic night with the return of Bad Blood, its first in 20 years, on October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The highly anticipated Premium Live Event will feature two major championship bouts, the explosive culmination of a personal rivalry, and a Hell in a Cell match that promises to shape the WWE main event landscape moving forward.

Traditionally headlined by Hell in a Cell, Bad Blood 2024 will break from tradition, as the event is set to kick off with the demonic structure itself. Drew McIntyre and CM Punk’s bitter feud, stretching back to January, will finally be settled inside the Hell in a Cell. McIntyre claimed responsibility for taking Punk out of action during the Royal Rumble match, while Punk returned the favor by costing McIntyre the WWE World Heavyweight Championship three times. After hard-fought matches at SummerSlam and Bash in Berlin, their long-standing animosity will reach its peak in WWE's first Hell in a Cell match since WrestleMania 39.

On the WWE SmackDown side, the spotlight falls on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, who must put their differences aside to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The New Bloodline. Though neither Rhodes nor Reigns is eager to team up, relentless attacks from The Bloodline have forced their hand. With title implications looming and rumors swirling about The Rock potentially appearing, fans in Atlanta are eagerly awaiting a must-see main event.

The women’s division will also shine as both major singles titles are on the line. Bayley seeks redemption as she challenges WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax for the title she lost at SummerSlam. With Tiffany Stratton backing Jax and Naomi temporarily out of the picture, Bayley faces long odds, but her track record in high-stakes matches could give her the edge.

In the WWE Women’s World Championship match, Rhea Ripley will attempt to dethrone Liv Morgan. While Ripley has distanced herself from The Judgment Day, Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have continued to be a thorn in her side. Adding to the drama, Mysterio will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage, leaving Ripley and Morgan to battle it out without interference.

Rounding out the card, former tag team partners Damian Priest and Finn Balor will face off, continuing the fallout from The Judgment Day’s implosion. After a tense confrontation at SummerSlam and a measure of payback at Bash in Berlin, Priest seeks ultimate revenge against Balor in what promises to be a fierce contest.

The matchups are set for WWE Bad Blood 2024:

- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell

- Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor

- Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley – Shark Cage Match

- Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu – Tag Team Showdown

- WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Bayley

