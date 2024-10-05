WWE Sets Launch Date for Netflix Partnership

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE and Netflix partnership is set to launch on January 3, 2025, just ahead of the first Raw episode on January 6. With just three months left in 2024, excitement is building among wrestling fans.

The deal, reportedly worth $500 million annually for ten years, totals $5 billion, with Netflix having the option to exit after five years or extend the contract. This partnership will allow Raw to air on Netflix for U.S. viewers, while also expanding WWE content to Canada, the UK, and Latin America. Other territories will see Raw added over time.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Nia Jax confirmed, “January 3rd is the international launch for WWE on Netflix, and then January 6th is here in the United States for Raw to go to Netflix. It’s gonna be huge.” She also shared her thoughts on WWE's growing mainstream presence, stating, “Before, I’d be in the airports and I could definitely be forgettable… But now… we are so mainstream almost, which is kind of a cool thing.”

