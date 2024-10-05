SPOILER: WWE Crowns First-Ever Speed Women’s Champion After SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The first WWE Speed Women’s Champion has officially been crowned.

In a match that took place after WWE SmackDown in Nashville, Candice LeRae defeated IYO SKY in the finals of the WWE Speed Women’s Tournament to claim the historic title. This victory marks the first time LeRae has triumphed over SKY in her career.

The tournament, which began in September, featured several top WWE talents. IYO SKY advanced to the finals after defeating Naomi, with her match airing Wednesday on X. Candice LeRae earned her spot in the finals after facing Kairi Sane, a match that WWE confirmed will air on X this Saturday.

IYO SKY previously defeated Lyra Valkyria in the tournament’s opening round, while LeRae overcame Piper Niven.

WWE’s Speed series, which airs every Wednesday exclusively on X, has gained significant attention. Ricochet became the inaugural Speed Champion after winning the first-ever tournament. He later lost the title to Andrade, who remains the reigning champion. Ricochet has since departed WWE for AEW.

