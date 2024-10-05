WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: WWE Crowns First-Ever Speed Women’s Champion After SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

The first WWE Speed Women’s Champion has officially been crowned.

In a match that took place after WWE SmackDown in Nashville, Candice LeRae defeated IYO SKY in the finals of the WWE Speed Women’s Tournament to claim the historic title. This victory marks the first time LeRae has triumphed over SKY in her career.

The tournament, which began in September, featured several top WWE talents. IYO SKY advanced to the finals after defeating Naomi, with her match airing Wednesday on X. Candice LeRae earned her spot in the finals after facing Kairi Sane, a match that WWE confirmed will air on X this Saturday.

IYO SKY previously defeated Lyra Valkyria in the tournament’s opening round, while LeRae overcame Piper Niven.

WWE’s Speed series, which airs every Wednesday exclusively on X, has gained significant attention. Ricochet became the inaugural Speed Champion after winning the first-ever tournament. He later lost the title to Andrade, who remains the reigning champion. Ricochet has since departed WWE for AEW.

