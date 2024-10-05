WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER on Big Names Teased in “Coming Soon” Vignette During 10/4 WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 05, 2024

A pair of TNA Wrestling legends appears to be on their way to WWE’s main roster.

Fans anticipated that Motor City Machine Guns members Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, who have recently signed with WWE, would make their debut or be hinted at during the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network in Chicago, Illinois. However, that moment never came.

Now we have more clarity on the situation.

During the October 4 episode of WWE SmackDown, which served as the “go-home” show for WWE’s Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, a vignette aired teasing the arrival of a new talent to the SmackDown brand.

According to PWInsider.com, the vignette marked the beginning of the promotional campaign for the highly anticipated debut of the legendary TNA tag-team, Motor City Machine Guns.

The vignette on SmackDown featured brief, fast-cut clips showcasing the city of Detroit, Michigan, known as “The Motor City,” with the words “Coming Soon” appearing at the end.


