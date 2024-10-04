HARDY Welcomes AJ Styles Back in Front of a Sold-Out WWE SmackDown Nashville Crowd

When WWE arrives in town, the stars shine bright.
With that in mind, who better to kick off a live WWE television episode in “The Music City” than a Grammy-nominated music icon?
Country music sensation HARDY was in attendance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, on Friday night, October 4, 2024, for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” edition of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.
HARDY took center stage in the ring to introduce the highly anticipated return of “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.
HARDY is here on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/EITL7ULqCW— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2024
