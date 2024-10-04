WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Releases Cold Open Video for Bad Blood 2024 Featuring Metro Boomin, Cody Rhodes, and Triple H

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2024

WWE has unveiled the full cold open video package for this Saturday’s Bad Blood premium live event, taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

The cinematic cold open features a mini-movie style introduction with rap icon Metro Boomin’, WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The trio sets the tone for the highly anticipated event on October 5, 2024.

The video’s description reads, “Rap mogul Metro Boomin assists Cody Rhodes and Triple H in getting Atlanta hyped for WWE Bad Blood,” and can be viewed below.


