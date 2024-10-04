Why WWE Moved Gunther vs. Sami Zayn to RAW Instead of Bad Blood

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The 2024 WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event is set for this Saturday, featuring five scheduled matches. However, the highly anticipated World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Sami Zayn will not be part of the Bad Blood event. Instead, the match has been officially moved to the October 7th, 2024 edition of RAW.

Commenting on this creative shift, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com shared the following insight:

“When we asked why, we were told that this show didn’t need that match so they could use it to boost RAW. And based on ticket sales and secondary market demand, that would be correct. They don’t need that match on this show.”