Hulk Hogan Reflects on Being Fired by Vince McMahon Sr.

Hulk Hogan's role in shaping WWE's success during the 1980s is undeniable, as his influence helped the promotion achieve crossover stardom. However, Hogan’s star power didn’t always shield him from consequences. In a recent interview with "Bartstool Rasslin'," Hogan reflected on the time when his decisions led to him being fired by Vince McMahon Sr.

During the interview, Hogan was asked which era of his legendary career he'd prefer to relive. He responded by highlighting the "boom period" or "Golden Era," then recalled a pivotal moment when McMahon Sr. fired him over his decision to appear in Rocky III. Hogan recounted the incident, saying he was in Fall River, Massachusetts, when McMahon told him to drive to a TV taping for Jim Crockett Promotions in Charlotte. Instead, Hogan had other plans.

"[McMahon] told me to get into my car and drive, I said, 'Well, I told you, Vince — Vince senior of course, the old man — that I was going to L.A. to make this movie,'" Hogan shared. "So, he goes, 'If you go do the Rocky movie, you're fired.' So, I said, 'Okay, cool,' and went to do the Rocky movie."

At the time, Hogan didn’t seem too concerned about the firing. He mentioned he was spending much of his time in Japan, where he spent about 20 weeks a year. Hogan later noted that Vince McMahon Jr. eventually reached out to negotiate his return. "So, he flew to Minnesota, we talked, made the deal, and I went back, and the timing was perfect," Hogan reflected.

Hogan’s longevity in the WWE remains evident, as he recently signed a new WWE Legends contract, further solidifying his place in the promotion's history.