WWE SmackDown Prepares Final Show Before Bad Blood 2024 in Nashville

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2024

The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 reaches its final stop tonight in "Music City," setting the stage for Saturday's premium live event.

WWE SmackDown airs this evening at 8/7c on USA Network, live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. This will be the last episode before the highly-anticipated PLE taking place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday.

Here is the current lineup for tonight's two-hour WWE on USA prime time SmackDown episode:

- AJ Styles returns

- Chelsea Green vs. Michin (Dumpster Match)

- Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women’s Title Eliminator)

- The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY (WWE Tag-Team Title Ladder Match)

