WWE Bad Blood 2024 - Live Discussion on Our Discord!

Tthe WWE Universe will witness the most intense rivalries come to a head in an action-packed night. CM Punk will battle his bitter enemy, Drew McIntyre, inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell, a match that promises nothing short of brutality.

Former Judgment Day teammates, Damian Priest and Finn Bálor, will collide in a long-awaited singles match, bringing their explosive feud to the forefront. The animosity between Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley reaches its peak in a heated grudge match, with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio suspended high above the ring in a shark cage.

Meanwhile, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teams up with his former rival, Roman Reigns, to face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a family-infused battle against The Bloodline. Lastly, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax is set to defend her title in a SummerSlam rematch against former champion Bayley, a clash that promises to be as fierce as their previous encounter.