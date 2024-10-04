WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Bad Blood 2024 - Live Discussion on Our Discord!
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 04, 2024
As the anticipation reaches a fever pitch, WWE fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting WWE Bad Blood 2024, which is set to unfold in just 24 hours.
Tthe WWE Universe will witness the most intense rivalries come to a head in an action-packed night. CM Punk will battle his bitter enemy, Drew McIntyre, inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell, a match that promises nothing short of brutality.
Former Judgment Day teammates, Damian Priest and Finn Bálor, will collide in a long-awaited singles match, bringing their explosive feud to the forefront. The animosity between Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley reaches its peak in a heated grudge match, with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio suspended high above the ring in a shark cage.
Meanwhile, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teams up with his former rival, Roman Reigns, to face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a family-infused battle against The Bloodline. Lastly, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax is set to defend her title in a SummerSlam rematch against former champion Bayley, a clash that promises to be as fierce as their previous encounter.
The matchups are set for WWE Bad Blood 2024:
- CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell
- Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor
- Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley – Shark Cage Match
- Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu – Tag Team Showdown
- WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Bayley
With such a stacked card, WWE Bad Blood 2024 is shaping up to be a must-watch event. The excitement is building, and in just 24 hours, we will witness rivalries explode, championships be defended, and careers be altered forever.
