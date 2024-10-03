WWE Set to Bring Elimination Chamber to the UK in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is reportedly planning to bring a major Premium Live Event (PLE) to the UK in 2025, with two cities—Manchester and Birmingham—in contention to host. This marks a continued push to reestablish the UK as a key WWE market, following the success of events like Clash at the Castle in Cardiff and Money in the Bank in London.

According to WrestleVotes, the Elimination Chamber PLE is expected to be held in the UK ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The event is crucial for shaping major storylines and title matches leading up to WWE’s biggest annual show. Fans and stars, including John Cena, have long called for a UK-based WrestleMania, and this move could bring that dream one step closer.

Joey Votes, speaking on WrestleVotes Radio, confirmed: "The Elimination Chamber PLE is headed to the UK in March 2025 on the road to WrestleMania in Las Vegas. We are hearing Manchester and Birmingham are the leading contenders to host, so we’ll see what WWE decides."





