CM Punk Vows to Revive Hell in a Cell’s Brutality at WWE Bad Blood

CM Punk is committed to delivering a classic Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood.

On the 27th anniversary of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will battle inside the structure this Saturday night, marking the culmination of a storyline that has unfolded throughout 2024. With the rivalry standing at 1-1, both men are looking to settle the score.

During an interview with the No Contest-Wrestling podcast, Punk shared his vision for the match, expressing his desire to return the Hell in a Cell concept to its original, brutal roots. He voiced concerns that WWE has strayed too far from what the cell was meant to represent.

"I feel like I have to deliver a classic. And I have to stay true to myself, my beliefs of what good wrestling is, and that cell that I feel like, as a company, we’ve gotten away from for so long. Where it just became a toy. Like, ‘We’re just going to have a pay-per-view, call it Hell in a Cell, and everyone’s going to go inside and have matches.’ When in reality, that should be presented as the most dangerous, diabolical thing that any wrestler would ever want to do,” Punk said.

He continued, "I want to bring it back to what it’s supposed to be. I don’t want to have a cell that needs a match, I want to have a match that needs the cell. And I feel like me and Drew have done that. Like, there’s no other way — there’s no other way to settle this."

Punk has previously competed in five Hell in a Cell matches, with this being his first since 2013.

The first-ever Hell in a Cell took place on October 5, 1997, featuring Shawn Michaels defeating The Undertaker at Badd Blood: In Your House.

Bad Blood 2024 will be held this Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with a 6 p.m. Eastern start time.