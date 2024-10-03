TNA Wrestling Set to Continue Hall of Fame Tradition at Bound For Glory 2024 Weekend

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



TNA Wrestling is set to uphold its annual tradition during the 2024 Bound For Glory Weekend.

As the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view approaches on October 26 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, fans have been wondering if a new inductee will be announced for the TNA Hall of Fame.

Since 2020, TNA has introduced at least one new inductee to their Hall of Fame during each Bound For Glory weekend, and this year will be no different.

According to inside sources, discussions are ongoing behind-the-scenes about potential candidates for the 2024 TNA Hall of Fame. While nothing has been confirmed, The Hardys—Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy—are among the top names being considered for this prestigious honor.

Another name gaining attention within the company is current WWE Superstar AJ Styles. Many within TNA are hoping that the company's most prominent "homegrown talent" will be chosen for the 2024 induction.

We are monitoring updates and will provide further information as details emerge about who will be inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame during Bound For Glory Weekend in Detroit.