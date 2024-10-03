WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Presents “The Best Of Bound For Glory” on Tonight's Episode of IMPACT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 03, 2024

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 continues to build anticipation with tonight’s broadcast.

TNA Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ for another exciting two-hour installment of the weekly TNA iMPACT prime time program.

For the October 3 episode, TNA presents a special edition titled, “The Best Of Bound For Glory,” showcasing classic matches and unforgettable moments from the company’s flagship event.

Due to the cancellation of recent television tapings in Spartanburg, South Carolina, as a result of Hurricane Helene, there will be no new first-run content this week.

As a gesture to fans, TNA is offering a free month of their TNA+ premium streaming service. This offer kicks off with tonight’s “Best Of Bound For Glory” special. Fans can redeem the free month using the code TNAFREE at https://watch.tnawrestling.com/signup.

Mark your calendars for TNA Bound For Glory 2024, set to take place on October 26 from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

