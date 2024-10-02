WWE NXT Debuts Strong on The CW with Nearly 900,000 Viewers

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Tuesday’s WWE NXT premiere on The CW averaged 895,000 viewers, a 44.4% increase from its last USA Network episode. This marks the highest audience since October 2022, when NXT featured main roster stars and competed with AEW Dynamite.

NXT earned a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 36.8% from last week, matching its best since October 2023.

Despite airing against an MLB playoff game on ESPN, NXT’s viewership was up 4.4% from the same week in 2023, with an 18.2% demo increase.