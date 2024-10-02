WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Debuts Strong on The CW with Nearly 900,000 Viewers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

Tuesday’s WWE NXT premiere on The CW averaged 895,000 viewers, a 44.4% increase from its last USA Network episode. This marks the highest audience since October 2022, when NXT featured main roster stars and competed with AEW Dynamite.

NXT earned a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 36.8% from last week, matching its best since October 2023.

Despite airing against an MLB playoff game on ESPN, NXT’s viewership was up 4.4% from the same week in 2023, with an 18.2% demo increase.

Cody Rhodes Teases Big Announcement

Cody Rhodes has hinted at a major announcement coming this weekend related to WWE Crown Jewel. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 02, 2024 06:48PM

