Cody Rhodes Teases Big Announcement

Cody Rhodes has hinted at a major announcement coming this weekend related to WWE Crown Jewel.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, the WWE Champion revealed that a video package at WWE Bad Blood will unveil "title implications" for Crown Jewel, scheduled for November 2.

“The WWE Championship isn’t on the line this weekend, but there’s something happening at Bad Blood — a video package with big title implications for Crown Jewel,” Rhodes teased. “Sorry for being so vague, but there’s a little spoiler for you.”

Rhodes also expressed his ambition to headline WrestleMania again next year, suggesting that his upcoming actions could be "bigger than anyone anticipated."

“I’m aiming to headline WrestleMania 41 again, but it could turn out to be even bigger than anyone thought,” he added.

On Saturday, Rhodes will team up with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood in Atlanta to face The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Reflecting on a recent SmackDown video of him and Reigns at Georgia Tech, Rhodes revealed, “We didn’t exchange a word before filming, just walked across the field and ran it straight through.”