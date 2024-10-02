AEW Files Trademark for "King of Harts" for Merchandise

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW has filed a new trademark.

On October 1, AEW submitted a trademark filing for "King of Harts," which is intended for merchandise purposes. The trademark covers various items, including t-shirts and action figures.

The complete description of the trademark includes:

Shirts, Tank Tops, and T-Shirts, Action Figures and Toy Action Figures

AEW pays tribute to the late Owen Hart each year through the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament, with Martha Hart, Owen’s widow, offering her full support for the event. She presents the trophy to both the men's and women’s winners of the tournament.

Additionally, Owen Hart is a featured character in AEW’s video game, Fight Forever.