WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Files Trademark for "King of Harts" for Merchandise

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

AEW Files Trademark for "King of Harts" for Merchandise

AEW has filed a new trademark.

On October 1, AEW submitted a trademark filing for "King of Harts," which is intended for merchandise purposes. The trademark covers various items, including t-shirts and action figures.

The complete description of the trademark includes:

Shirts, Tank Tops, and T-Shirts, Action Figures and Toy Action Figures

AEW pays tribute to the late Owen Hart each year through the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament, with Martha Hart, Owen’s widow, offering her full support for the event. She presents the trophy to both the men's and women’s winners of the tournament.

Additionally, Owen Hart is a featured character in AEW’s video game, Fight Forever.

Cody Rhodes Teases Big Announcement

Cody Rhodes has hinted at a major announcement coming this weekend related to WWE Crown Jewel. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 02, 2024 06:48PM


Tags: #aew #king of hearts #owen hart

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89601/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π