Vince McMahon Falls Off Forbes's Top 400 Billionaires List

Vince McMahon has officially dropped off Forbes's list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.

The former WWE Chairman's net worth took a hit due to recent controversies, including allegations of sexual assault and human trafficking, leading to multiple lawsuits. McMahon resigned from WWE in 2022, returned briefly, and then retired again in January 2024, following the Janel Grant lawsuit.

In addition, McMahon sold his remaining WWE shares and addressed the allegations in a Netflix documentary about his life and career.

Forbes reported McMahon’s current net worth at $2.7 billion, below the $3.3 billion required for the Forbes 400.

In a Facebook video, Forbes stated, “Vince McMahon has been plagued by scandal as of late, with allegations of sexual assault reportedly triggering a Department of Justice probe. Amid the controversy, which McMahon has denied, he resigned as Executive Chairman of WWE’s parent company TKO in January. And in April filed to sell his last eight million shares.”