Matt Cardona Admits He’s “Legit Shocked” About Not Receiving Offers from WWE or AEW

During an interview with Steven Muehlhausen on Walkway to Fight Club, Matt Cardona opened up about his future in professional wrestling and his thoughts on the next step in his career. Cardona, who has built a remarkable presence on the independent scene, expressed his belief that he has accomplished nearly everything there is to achieve outside of major promotions.

“What is left to prove on the independents? I’ve done it all. Besides just reinventing myself and becoming bigger than I was in WWE, I’ve done everything there is to do on the indies and then some," he stated. "So what is next? I feel like I need to sign a contract somewhere, but at the same time, I don’t want to sign a contract just to sign a contract. I don’t want to be on a roster just to be a guy on a roster. Been there, done that."

Cardona was candid about his desire for a meaningful opportunity. He indicated that although he is open to discussions with WWE or AEW, it must be with clear intent and purpose behind the offer.

"Listen, if WWE or AEW called and there was a good offer with some intent to use me a certain way, of course, I’d have that conversation. But I’m not gonna BS, I haven’t gotten an offer from either of those companies. So until then, I just gotta keep raising my stock and elevating myself and trying to change the game on the independent level."

At 39 years old, Cardona reflected on his career’s trajectory and the challenge of determining what lies ahead. While he feels as though he hasn't reached his prime, he is well aware of the ticking clock.

"I’ve said it many times, I’m not trying to pass the torch to anybody, I’m trying to light a new one for myself, and I feel like I have. But at the same time, if I could give somebody the rub or elevate somebody else, so be it. I feel like I’ve done a lot of that. But I’m 39 years old, I’m not getting any younger. At the same time, I don’t even feel like I’ve entered the prime of my career."

Cardona has no intention of letting his independent career define his legacy, making it clear that his ultimate goal remains to return to the grand stages of professional wrestling.

"I don’t want my career to end just wrestling in these smaller venues or these high school gyms or these ballrooms. I want to end it at big stadiums, WrestleMania or Arthur Ashe. I want to end it where I feel like I have to end it, in the big leagues on a big stage.”

In a moment of raw honesty, Cardona admitted he’s surprised by the lack of offers from major companies, yet refuses to let bitterness creep into his mindset.

“Listen, I’ll be completely honest. I don’t know what the fuck is going on [laughs]. I’ve done everything there is to do. I am legit shocked I have not gotten an offer from any company, and that’s not me being egotistical. That’s me being realistic. I’ve done all there is [to do]. What else can I possibly do? But I can’t let this run be fueled by bitterness or negativity."

Instead of dwelling on frustrations, Cardona chooses to focus on proving himself right and continuing his journey with positivity.

"It was never, ‘Oh, I gotta prove people wrong.’ It was, ‘I’ve gotta prove my fans right,’ and I feel like I have done that. But I think the second you get bitter, the second you get angry is where you lose yourself, and I’m not gonna let this run be fueled by negativity. I’m gonna let it be fueled by trying to prove myself right, and I feel like I have. But there’s more to prove.”