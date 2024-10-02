Bad Blood Pop-Up Store Opens Tomorrow in Atlanta with Exclusive Merchandise and Meet & Greets

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A Bad Blood pop-up store is opening tomorrow at The Center in Atlanta, offering the largest selection of exclusive Bad Blood merchandise, including replica titles, signed memorabilia, Superstar apparel, and more.

Store hours are as follows:

Thursday: Noon to 9 PM

Friday: 10 AM to 9 PM

Saturday: 10 AM to 11 PM

Sunday: 10 AM to 2 PM

Meet and greets are scheduled with Xavier Woods tomorrow at 4 PM and Carlito on Friday at 1 PM. Wristbands, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, are required.

Additionally, The Center will host a Bad Blood photo experience on Friday and Saturday, featuring Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, the Steiner Brothers, Damian Priest, Diamond Dallas Page, and Dominik Mysterio.