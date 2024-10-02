Bad Blood Pop-Up Store Opens Tomorrow in Atlanta with Exclusive Merchandise and Meet & Greets

A Bad Blood pop-up store is opening tomorrow at The Center in Atlanta, offering the largest selection of exclusive Bad Blood merchandise, including replica titles, signed memorabilia, Superstar apparel, and more.
Store hours are as follows:
Meet and greets are scheduled with Xavier Woods tomorrow at 4 PM and Carlito on Friday at 1 PM. Wristbands, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, are required.
Additionally, The Center will host a Bad Blood photo experience on Friday and Saturday, featuring Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, the Steiner Brothers, Damian Priest, Diamond Dallas Page, and Dominik Mysterio.
⚡ WWE NXT Unveils Fresh Look for Debut Episode on The CW
For the highly anticipated debut of WWE NXT on The CW Network during its prime time Tuesday night slot, the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illin [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 02, 2024 12:12PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com