WWE NXT Unveils Fresh Look for Debut Episode on The CW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

For the highly anticipated debut of WWE NXT on The CW Network during its prime time Tuesday night slot, the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois was the backdrop for the new era. On October 1, a brand-new show open aired, showcasing an updated WWE NXT logo, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter for the brand.

Adding to the excitement, Shawn Michaels took to social media to reveal the official WWE NXT on CW poster for the weekly Tuesday night program.

Check out the revamped show open below:

WWE NXT Results (October 1, 2024)

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner [...]

