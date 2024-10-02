WWE NXT Unveils Fresh Look for Debut Episode on The CW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

For the highly anticipated debut of WWE NXT on The CW Network during its prime time Tuesday night slot, the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois was the backdrop for the new era. On October 1, a brand-new show open aired, showcasing an updated WWE NXT logo, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter for the brand.

Adding to the excitement, Shawn Michaels took to social media to reveal the official WWE NXT on CW poster for the weekly Tuesday night program.

Check out the revamped show open below: