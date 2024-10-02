WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan on Chris Jericho: "AEW May Not Exist Without Him"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

If you ask the AEW President, Tony Khan, All Elite Wrestling might not exist today without the involvement of the legendary Chris Jericho. Khan has openly credited Jericho with being instrumental in the company's formation and continued success.

“I don’t know if it would have been possible for us to launch AEW without Chris Jericho’s involvement,” Khan said in a recent interview on The Morning Q93 Crew, while promoting AEW Dynamite's 5-Year Anniversary show in Pittsburgh, PA. “He’s been a fixture and a great part of AEW throughout the five years.”

Jericho, who holds the record as the longest-running ‘For The World’ Champion in professional wrestling history, played a key role from the very beginning. He was present at AEW’s official launch event in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2019 and has remained with the company since day one, contributing to its growth and success over the past five years.

