Australian Wrestling Star DELTA Set to Make WWE NXT Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A highly-anticipated talent is on her way to WWE NXT.

During the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, a vignette aired, hinting at the impending arrival of a new NXT Superstar.

The featured talent is believed to be the highly-acclaimed Australian women's wrestling sensation, DELTA. A veteran of Melbourne Championship Wrestling (MCW) and Riot City Wrestling (RCW), DELTA brings an impressive track record with her.

She is a former MCW Intercommonwealth and MCW Women’s Champion, as well as the first-ever RCW Grand Slam Champion. Throughout her career in RCW, DELTA held titles such as RCW Champion, RCW Women’s Champion, and RCW Tag-Team Champion.

DELTA's addition strengthens WWE NXT's women’s division, which recently welcomed other international stars like Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.