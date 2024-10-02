WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Thomas Latimer Crowned New NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion at NWA 76

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

Thomas Latimer Crowned New NWA World's Heavyweight Champion at NWA 76

At the historic NWA 76 event, Thomas Latimer emerged victorious over EC3, securing the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship with a decisive pop-up sit-out powerbomb.

This monumental title change was broadcast during the October 1, 2024, episode of NWA Powerrr, though the match itself took place on August 31, 2024.

Following his win, Latimer celebrated backstage, proudly posing with NWA President Billy Corgan, as he draped the prestigious championship belt over his shoulder.

Tags: #nwa #thomas latimer #nwa 76

