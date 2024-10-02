Thomas Latimer Crowned New NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion at NWA 76

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At the historic NWA 76 event, Thomas Latimer emerged victorious over EC3, securing the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship with a decisive pop-up sit-out powerbomb.

This monumental title change was broadcast during the October 1, 2024, episode of NWA Powerrr, though the match itself took place on August 31, 2024.

Following his win, Latimer celebrated backstage, proudly posing with NWA President Billy Corgan, as he draped the prestigious championship belt over his shoulder.

22yrs in the making @NWA … Welcome to the LATIMER era #NWAWorldsHeavyweightChampion pic.twitter.com/IAfnLfEAjx — Thomas Raymond Latimer (@Thomas_Latimer_) October 1, 2024